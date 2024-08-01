RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi flooding: SUV driver not charged with culpable homicide
August 01, 2024  17:09
The Delhi police on Thursday told a court that they have decided to drop harsher charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the SUV driver in the coaching centre death case. 

The decision to drop the charge was conveyed by the investigating officer (IO) to additional sessions judge Rakesh Kumar who is hearing an appeal against the denial of bail to the SUV driver, Manuj Kathuria, by a magisterial court on Wednesday. 

The judge has also reserved the order on the second bail plea of the driver, arrested for his alleged role in drowning of three civil services aspirants in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Delhi.
