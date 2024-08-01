Delhi flooding: SUV driver not charged with culpable homicide





The judge has also reserved the order on the second bail plea of the driver, arrested for his alleged role in drowning of three civil services aspirants in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Delhi.

The Delhi police on Thursday told a court that they have decided to drop harsher charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the SUV driver in the coaching centre death case.