Cloudburst in Shimla, over 30 missing
August 01, 2024  09:48
image
Over 30 people are missing following a cloudburst in Jhakhari area of Rampur subdivision of Shimla district early Thursday, officials said.

Roads have been washed away and a hydro power project in the area has also been damaged, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap told PTI.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations.

Drones are also being used to locate the missing people, he added. 

