Central Railway promotes Olympic hero Kusale as OSD





On the basis of his performance in the Paris Olympics, Kusale has been promoted as OSD, Sports Cell in Mumbai from travelling ticket examiner, CR chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said.





The promotion order for Kusale has been issued, Nila added. Kusale, hailing from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, had joined as a commercial cum ticket clerk in Central Railway's Pune Division in 2015.





Earlier, in a release, CR said Kusale's success, which has come after years of dedication and training, makes him a role model for the country's aspiring athletes.





"Kusale has made history by bagging a bronze medal. This achievement not only adds to India's medal tally but also establishes Swapnil as a significant figure in Indian shooting sports," CR said in a release.





"His success comes after years of dedication and training, making him a role model for aspiring athletes in the country," the release added. -- PTI

Central Railway on Thursday promoted shooter Swapnil Kusale, who won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and appointed him as officer on special duty. Kusale clinched the first ever Olympic bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking India's overall tally to three at the ongoing Paris Games.