Army rescues around 1,000 people from Wayanad

Military personnel on Wednesday intensified search and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad district where landslides have claimed more than 160 lives, with the Army saying that it recovered over 80 bodies and rescued nearly 1,000 people.





Extremely heavy rain triggered the landslides in the hilly areas of Wayanad early on Tuesday, leaving at least 167 people dead and more than 200 injured. Another 191 people were missing.





The Army has set up a Command and Control Centre headed by Maj Gen VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, along with Brig Arjun Segan at Kozhikode for coordinating Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, a senior official said.





Brig Segan carried out a reconnaissance of the affected areas in the early hours of Wednesday and guided the Army columns for further conduct of the rescue operation.





The troops are conducting rescue operations along a six-kilometre stretch of landslide-affected areas.





The troops forming part of the HADR columns were mobilised from Kannur, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.





Two columns each belonging to the Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre, Kannur, and 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Madras, Kozhikode, having a total strength of 225 personnel, were the first responders and reached the location to commence rescue operations in conjunction with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies, the Army said late evening.





Two additional HADR columns, including two medical teams having a strength of 135 personnel, were airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode by AN-32 and C-130 aircraft.





The Army's Engineer Task Force from Madras Engineer Group and Centre (MEG & Centre), with 123 personnel, along with a set of 150-feet Bailey bridges, three earthmovers and other support equipment have been inducted into the affected area.





Construction of a bridge on the Meepadi-Choormala Road is under progress, including the induction of certain earthmoving equipment to the other side of the stream utilising air effort. The construction of a footbridge was completed overnight on July 30, the senior Army official said.





A C-17 aircraft carrying another set of a 110-feet Bailey bridge from Engineers Stores Depot, Delhi Cantonment, and three search and rescue dog teams have landed in Kannur. -- PTI