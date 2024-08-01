RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


18 BJP MLAs suspended from Jharkhand assembly
August 01, 2024  12:19
Altogether 18 Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs were suspended from the assembly till 2 PM of August 2, after they created ruckus in the House on Thursday, in protest against the eviction of opposition MLAs by marshals on the previous day and Chief Minister Hemant Soren's "refusal" to reply to their queries.
               
Marshals removed 18 saffron party MLAs on Thursday too since they refused to leave the House after being suspended.
             
The BJP legislators trooped into the well ahead of the start of the session and raised slogans demanding resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. They were also seen tearing some documents in the well.
             
Members of the ruling and opposition parties were seen exchanging heated arguments before the start of the session.
             
Several BJP MLAs of Jharkhand spent Wednesday night in the assembly lobby after marshals evicted them from the well of the House where they were protesting against Soren's alleged refusal to reply to their questions on key issues including employment. -- PTI 
