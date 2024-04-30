Why Congress cant afford Rahul Gandhi to sit out Amethi contest





Essentially, Rahul's letter suggested that he did his best but his party colleagues -- plus institutions like the judiciary, the media and the election commission -- let him down. What he didn't mention in that letter was the one act that undermined the Congress' bid for power, making it look like a party that had conceded defeat before the battle and was looking for self-preservation.





It was his decision to contest from Wayanad, apart from Amethi, the constituency he represented for three terms in the Lok Sabha. The impression of the then Congress president feeling unsafe in his family bastion and looking to ensure his entry into the Lok Sabha from a safer seat was damaging -- both in terms of voters' perception and the morale of party workers and supporters.





"In 2019, after the Congress' second consecutive debacle in the Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi wrote an open, four-page letter, explaining his decision to resign as party president. Numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019, he wrote, adding how he "personally fought the prime minister, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the institutions they have captured". At times, I stood completely alone and am extremely proud of it, he wrote further.