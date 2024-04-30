RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Waqf Act not applicable to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Hindu side
April 30, 2024  20:19
Representational image
Countering the argument Muslim side in the Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute at Mathura in the Allahabad high court, the Hindu side on Tuesday said the provisions of Waqf Act will not apply as the property in dispute is not a waqf property. 

It said the suit is maintainable and its non-maintainability can only be decided after the leading evidence. 

The matter is being heard by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain on applications moved by Muslim side regarding maintainability of suit. 

Counsel for the Hindu side, Rahul Sahai, while replying to the arguments raised from Muslim side, submitted that the provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 will not apply to the matter. 

He submitted that the religious character of the place or structure has not been defined in the Places of Worship Act. 

Its religious character can only be decided by evidence, which can only be decided by the civil court. -- PTI
