Villagers to be mobilised for opposing BJP candidates, says SKM leader





Farmers will continue to ask questions BJP leaders and show them black flags for not agreeing to their demands, Lakhowal said.





BJP candidates and leaders have faced protests from farmers at several places during their poll campaign.





Its Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans, Amritsar nominee Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Dinesh Babbu in Gurdaspur and Preneet Kaur in Patiala have faced farmers' protests.





Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha banner have said that they will oppose the BJP and ask people to "punish" the saffron party in the elections.





Lakhowal told reporters in Chandigarh that a lakh posters of a questionnaire will be put up in Punjab's villages.





The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' stir against the now-repealed farm laws, has already prepared an 11-point questionnaire for farmers to pose questions to BJP leaders. -- PTI

Villagers in Punjab will be mobilised for opposing BJP candidates who come to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said on Tuesday.