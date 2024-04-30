RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Unsubstantiated: MEA on Post's Pannun report
April 30, 2024  09:52
Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
A day after The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India on Tuesday said the report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter. 

 The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Pannun. 

 "The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

 "There is an ongoing investigation of the high level committee set up by the Government of India to look into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists and others," he said. 

 Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the report. "Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful," Jaiswal said. 

 In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun, a Sikh extremist on American soil. 

 Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada. On December 7, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament that India instituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the US in the case as the matter has a bearing on national security. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi Is Being Outnumbered And Out-Rallied
Modi Is Being Outnumbered And Out-Rallied

This time Modi has no emotive message to take to the stump. Muscular nationalism doesn't work against the backdrop of China's successive inroads into Indian territory. Rising prices is a sore point that cuts across class and caste...

How China Is Wooing Elon Musk
How China Is Wooing Elon Musk

'Companies like Tesla and others have been given a long rope in India.'

Sharvari, Sara, Disha's Stunning Summer Style
Sharvari, Sara, Disha's Stunning Summer Style

April saw a lot of celebs put in that extra effort to look FASHIONABLY FABULOUS!

Why Sumo Wrestlers Make Babies Cry
Why Sumo Wrestlers Make Babies Cry

Nakizumo is an annual contest to make babies cry at the Sensoji temple in Tokyo. Two amateur sumo wrestlers hold a baby each and a referee makes faces and loud noises to make them cry.

Olympic Flame Sails For France From Greece
Olympic Flame Sails For France From Greece

The Belem, a three-masted sailing ship that carries the Olympic Flame from Greece to Marseille in France, crosses the Corinth Canal, following the handover ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Corinth, Greece.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances