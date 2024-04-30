Two minor girls go missing in Navi Mumbai; kidnapping case filed





The girls, aged 17 and 15, were engaged in rag-picking to earn a livelihood in Nocil Naka and Rabale areas and were missing since April 28, police said.





An official at the Rabale police station said an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on Monday night against an unidentified person on the basis of a complaint by the mother of one of the missing girls. Efforts were on to trace them, he added. -- PTI

Two minor girls engaged in rag-picking in Navi Mumbai have gone missing and police suspect they have been kidnapped, an official said on Tuesday.