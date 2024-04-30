They wanted me to join BJP: Tharoor

They wanted me to join BJP: TharoorApril 30, 2024 13:55
"I am here with the people of Thiruvananthapuram. I believe this term will be mine again. At the end of all of it, as far as returning to a Western country is concerned, that chapter is over. That train has left the station," says Dr Shashi Tharoor.
"I have no property in the world other than a flat in Thiruvananthapuram. I have decided to build a permanent house for my mother and me here and name it after her birthplace.
"My permanent address is going to be Thiruvananthapuram. It started as my karm bhoomi, but now it is my home," the sitting MP tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih and Nikhil Lakshman. Watch the interview here.
