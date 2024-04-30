SIT notice to Revanna, Prajwal in sexual abuse case

SIT notice to Revanna, Prajwal in sexual abuse caseApril 30, 2024 22:52
Prajwal Revanna/File image
Janata Dal-Secular MLA HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent MP from Hassan, who have been booked for alleged sexual harassment, have been issued notices by the Special Investigation Team on Tuesday, official sources said.
They have been asked to appear before SIT for investigation, they said.
A case was registered at the Holenarsipura police station in Hassan district on Sunday, based on a complaint by a woman who worked in Revanna's house.
The father-son duo was booked under IPC sections 354A (sexual abuse), 354D (stalking), 506 (threat) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman).
The FIR was referred to the SIT, led by B K Singh, additional director-general of police, Criminal Investigation Department, formed to probe the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, after several explicit videos were in circulation. -- PTI
