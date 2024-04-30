RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rajnath compares Modi with Ahilyabai Holkar
April 30, 2024  16:53
Rajnath Singh files his nomination papers from Lucknow
Rajnath Singh files his nomination papers from Lucknow
Congress is a "sinking ship" with a hole in the bottom, and no power in the world can stop it from sinking, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

He was addressing public meetings in Khandwa and Badwani district of Madhya Pradesh.

In a veiled dig at the Gandhi family, the Defence Minister said, "After independence, Mahatma Gandhi said as democracy has been established in the country, it is the time to dissolve Congress, but the leaders of Congress ignored Mahatma Gandhi's request."

"I think the people of this country have made up their mind to fulfil what Mahatma Gandhi said about Congress, and they (people) will definitely wipe out Congress from the country," he said.

He also praised the BJP government for bringing "25 crore" people out of poverty in the last 10 years.

"Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh, all of them committed to ending poverty, but all of them failed. But the Modi government was able to bring 25 crore people out of poverty," he added.

On the allegations levelled by Opposition of 'Democracy under threat' amid the developments in Surat and Indore, the Defence Minister pointed out that the Congress candidate was elected unopposed 20 times in the past.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shami's Road To Recovery
Shami's Road To Recovery

The fast bowler shared photos on social media using crutches, showcasing his progress after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury in February.

DC Vs KKR: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!
DC Vs KKR: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!

While a few catches were put down by both teams, there were some that stuck.

India eyes superpower status as we beg to avoid bankruptcy: Pak Oppn leader
India eyes superpower status as we beg to avoid bankruptcy: Pak Oppn leader

He attributed the nation's predicament to unseen forces orchestrating decisions from behind the scenes, reducing elected officials to mere puppets.

Kashmir On Edge: Jhelum Crosses Danger Mark
Kashmir On Edge: Jhelum Crosses Danger Mark

Kashmir's divisional commissioner announced the closure of all schools across the Valley as a precautionary measure amid the heavy downpour.

T20 World Cup: Samson, Chahal, Dube picked; Rahul axed
T20 World Cup: Samson, Chahal, Dube picked; Rahul axed

In a surprising move, KKR's batting sensation Rinku Singh was not picked in the 15-member squad.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances