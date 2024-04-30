Rajnath compares Modi with Ahilyabai Holkar





He was addressing public meetings in Khandwa and Badwani district of Madhya Pradesh.





In a veiled dig at the Gandhi family, the Defence Minister said, "After independence, Mahatma Gandhi said as democracy has been established in the country, it is the time to dissolve Congress, but the leaders of Congress ignored Mahatma Gandhi's request."





"I think the people of this country have made up their mind to fulfil what Mahatma Gandhi said about Congress, and they (people) will definitely wipe out Congress from the country," he said.





He also praised the BJP government for bringing "25 crore" people out of poverty in the last 10 years.





"Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh, all of them committed to ending poverty, but all of them failed. But the Modi government was able to bring 25 crore people out of poverty," he added.





On the allegations levelled by Opposition of 'Democracy under threat' amid the developments in Surat and Indore, the Defence Minister pointed out that the Congress candidate was elected unopposed 20 times in the past.

