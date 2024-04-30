Raghav Chadha undergoes eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Bharadwaj





He added that the MP had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.





Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, too, said Chadha will campaign for the party for the general assembly elections.





Chadha, AAP's MP from Punjab, has been missing from the party's election campaigning.





"Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaigning," Bharadwaj said.





On a question about Chadha joining the election campaign, Mann said, "He will definitely campaign." -- PTI

