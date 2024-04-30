Raghav Chadha undergoes eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Bharadwaj

Raghav Chadha undergoes eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: BharadwajApril 30, 2024 17:41
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha
Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK and will join the party's Lok Sabha poll campaigning once he feels better.
He added that the MP had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, too, said Chadha will campaign for the party for the general assembly elections.
Chadha, AAP's MP from Punjab, has been missing from the party's election campaigning.
"Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaigning," Bharadwaj said.
On a question about Chadha joining the election campaign, Mann said, "He will definitely campaign." -- PTI
TOP STORIES
'Unwarranted': India rejects Washington Post report on Pannun plot
A day after The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India on Tuesday said the report made 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated' imputations on a serious matter.
Boy killed, 2 cops among 4 hurt in London sword attack; accused held
The police said the incident did not appear to be linked with 'any act of terrorism' and that of the five people injured, a boy has died from his injuries and the others, including two police officers, remain in hospital after the attack...
Stock markets close lower on fag-end selling in banking, IT shares
From the Sensex basket, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank...