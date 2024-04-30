RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Punjab ex-MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress
April 30, 2024  19:54

Former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "displeasure" over being denied the party's ticket from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. 

In his resignation letter to the Congress' Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Goldy said he was "upset" by the state leadership and resigning from the party's primary membership. 

Goldy shared his resignation letter in a Facebook post. 

A former MLA from the Dhuri seat, Goldy held was an aspirant for the Sangrur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. 

However, the Congress named three-time MLA Sukhpal Khaira from the seat. 

On April 16, Goldy expressed his displeasure over denial of the party ticket and urged the high command not to "betray anyone". 

He said the party had made a "commitment" to him during the 2022 Sangrur bypoll that he would be fielded in the 2024 elections. 

In 2022, Goldy unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Dhuri and the bypoll for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. -- PTI
