President Murmu to visit Ayodhya tomorrow

President Murmu to visit Ayodhya tomorrowApril 30, 2024 18:02
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya on Wednesday, according to a PIB release issued on Tuesday.
During her stay in Ayodhya, the President will have darshan and aarti at Hanuman Garhi Temple, Ram Temple, and Kuber Teela.
She will also do the Saryu pujan and aarti, stated the release.
