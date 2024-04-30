RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Murmu to visit Ayodhya tomorrow
April 30, 2024  18:02
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya on Wednesday, according to a PIB release issued on Tuesday.  

During her stay in Ayodhya, the President will have darshan and aarti at Hanuman Garhi Temple, Ram Temple, and Kuber Teela.  

She will also do the Saryu pujan and aarti, stated the release.
