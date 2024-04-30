RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Patnaik files nomination from Hinjili assembly seat
April 30, 2024  20:46
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Ruling Biju Janata Dal president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the Odisha assembly elections from Hinjili seat in Ganjam district.

Accompanied by ministers and party leaders including his close aide VK Pandian, the chief minister reached the sub-collector's office at Chhatrapur and submitted his papers for the sixth time seeking re-election from the Hinjili assembly segment.

Patnaik has earlier been elected as a legislator from the Hinjili assembly seat five times in a row since 2000.

Hinjili will go to the polls on May 20.

Along with Hinjili, Patnaik, this time will also contest from Kantabanji in Bolangir district.

Patnaik had won the Hinjili seat for the first time in 2000 by a margin of 29,826 votes. In 2004, his winning margin increased to 42,642 and in the 2009 and 2014 elections, it went up to 61,773 and 76,586, respectively.

In 2019, he won the seat by a margin of 60,160 votes. 

In all these elections, Patnaik's vote share has never dropped below 65 per cent, official sources said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia's annual remuneration may be around Rs 50 crore
Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia's annual remuneration may be around Rs 50 crore

Wipro's new CEO Srinivas Pallia will receive an annual remuneration of up to $6 million (about Rs 50 crore), according to a regulatory filing by the Bengaluru-headquartered IT company. Earlier in April, Wipro announced the appointment...

IOC net profit halves in Q4 on fuel price cut, petchem woes
IOC net profit halves in Q4 on fuel price cut, petchem woes

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday reported halving of its March quarter net profit largely because of losses in the petrochemical business and shrinking margin after it announced a pre-election fuel price cut despite rising input...

How India's T20 World Cup-bound players have fared so far in IPL
How India's T20 World Cup-bound players have fared so far in IPL

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav were automatic choices in India's T20 World Cup squad

10 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
10 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Nine Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, state's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said.

KKR's Rana suspended for one match, fined full match fees
KKR's Rana suspended for one match, fined full match fees

In KKR's IPL opener against SRH on March 23, Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 per cent and 50 per cent of his match fees for the two respective offences.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances