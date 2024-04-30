Patnaik files nomination from Hinjili assembly seat





Accompanied by ministers and party leaders including his close aide VK Pandian, the chief minister reached the sub-collector's office at Chhatrapur and submitted his papers for the sixth time seeking re-election from the Hinjili assembly segment.





Patnaik has earlier been elected as a legislator from the Hinjili assembly seat five times in a row since 2000.





Hinjili will go to the polls on May 20.





Along with Hinjili, Patnaik, this time will also contest from Kantabanji in Bolangir district.





Patnaik had won the Hinjili seat for the first time in 2000 by a margin of 29,826 votes. In 2004, his winning margin increased to 42,642 and in the 2009 and 2014 elections, it went up to 61,773 and 76,586, respectively.





In 2019, he won the seat by a margin of 60,160 votes.





In all these elections, Patnaik's vote share has never dropped below 65 per cent, official sources said. -- PTI

