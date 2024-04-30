Modi Is being outnumbered and out-rallied

"Rising prices is a sore point that cuts across class and caste barriers; unprecedented levels of unemployment has the youth in a ferment.

"This has reduced the BJP campaign to a laundry list of recycled grievances and thinly veiled communal appeals, neither of which are working as well as they have in the past," argues Prem Panicker.





"This time Modi has no emotive message to take to the stump.Muscular nationalism doesn't work against the backdrop of China's successive inroads into Indian territory.