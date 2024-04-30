RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi Is being outnumbered and out-rallied
April 30, 2024  11:10
image
"This time Modi has no emotive message to take to the stump.Muscular nationalism doesn't work against the backdrop of China's successive inroads into Indian territory.
"Rising prices is a sore point that cuts across class and caste barriers; unprecedented levels of unemployment has the youth in a ferment.
"This has reduced the BJP campaign to a laundry list of recycled grievances and thinly veiled communal appeals, neither of which are working as well as they have in the past," argues Prem Panicker.

Read the column here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Unwarranted': India rejects Washington Post report on Pannun plot
'Unwarranted': India rejects Washington Post report on Pannun plot

A day after The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India on Tuesday said the report made 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated' imputations on a serious matter.

'300 Kilos Of Jewellery Were Crafted For Heeramandi'
'300 Kilos Of Jewellery Were Crafted For Heeramandi'

'Over a span of three years, our entire studio was devoted to Heeramandi.'

Selling Jewellery? You Can Save Capital Gains Tax
Selling Jewellery? You Can Save Capital Gains Tax

Taxpayers seeking to save tax from the sale of gold (including inherited) should reinvest the capital gains in residential property to avail of the benefit provided by Section 54F.

6.7 Million Indian Children Have Zero Food
6.7 Million Indian Children Have Zero Food

'The response from the government using words like malicious, deliberate, etc is diverting from the real issue.' 'The indicators related to young children such as stunting or child mortality are a reflection of the social development in...

MI's Special Song For Birthday Boy Rohit
MI's Special Song For Birthday Boy Rohit

Rohit Sharma turned 37 on April 30.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances