Modi Is being outnumbered and out-rallied

Modi Is being outnumbered and out-ralliedApril 30, 2024 11:10
"This time Modi has no emotive message to take to the stump.Muscular nationalism doesn't work against the backdrop of China's successive inroads into Indian territory.
"Rising prices is a sore point that cuts across class and caste barriers; unprecedented levels of unemployment has the youth in a ferment.
"This has reduced the BJP campaign to a laundry list of recycled grievances and thinly veiled communal appeals, neither of which are working as well as they have in the past," argues Prem Panicker.
