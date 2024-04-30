Meta's functioning worse than govt dept: HC





Pulling up the tech giant, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said if the complaint of the media house is not decided, the court will make prima facie observation that the social media platform was taking TV Today's counsel in circles. You are far worse than a government department.





"Please be careful. You have to be alive to the situation. Your system is not working. Your system does not work. It has to work," the bench said and added that Meta should put its house in order or else the court might pass an order castigating it.





The court was hearing a plea by TV Today Network Pvt Ltd which has come against the blocking of its Instagram page on a third party's complaint that its copyright was violated. -- PTI

