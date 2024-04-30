Manipur: Women stop Army from taking seized arms





During patrolling in the Kumbi area in the early hours, personnel of the Army's 2 Mahar regiment intercepted two SUVs, they said.





"On seeing the Army personnel, the occupants of the two vehicles fled, leaving behind their arms," an official said. A while later, 'Meira Paibis' -- civilian group of Meitei women -- gathered at the spot, and demanded that the weapons be handed over to them, he said.





They also demanded that no weapons be confiscated till the conflict, which broke out in May last year, is over, he added.





Hundreds of women blocked the road and prevented the Army convoy from leaving the area, officials said.





To disperse the mob, the Army fired in the air but that too bore no result, they said. -- PTI

