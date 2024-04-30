K'taka sex scandal: Cong workers protest in Hubballi, taken into custody





The Congress workers staged a protest in front of Denissons Hotel where the core-committee meeting of the JD-S party was held to recommend the suspension of Prajwal Revanna from the party.





The JD-S cadres, who were also present there, raised slogans against the Congress government for allegedly leaking the videos and degrading the dignity of women, police said. Tense moments prevailed outside the hotel and police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.





"Immediately, we made preventive arrest of the protesters and cleared them from the scene. Around 11 Congress workers were taken into preventive custody and the situation was brought under control," a senior police officer said.





The JD-S on Tuesday suspended Prajwal Revanna from the party with immediate effect over an alleged sex scandal involving him.





The suspension came minutes after the party core committee recommended his suspension to its national president and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who is also Prajwal's grandfather. -- PTI

