JD-S suspends Prajwal Revanna after sex horror

JD-S suspends Prajwal Revanna after sex horrorApril 30, 2024 12:28
Congress supporters protest against Prajwal Revanna
MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, suspended from Janata Dal (Secular) over sex scandal.
Yesterday, JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy said the party has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna, his nephew and Hassan MP who is a Lok Sabha poll candidate in the current elections, over allegations of his sexual abuse of several women.
The former chief minister also sought to distance JD-S's alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the case, amid attacks by the ruling Congress seeking their response on the issue.