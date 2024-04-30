JD-S suspends Prajwal Revanna after sex horror





Yesterday, JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy said the party has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna, his nephew and Hassan MP who is a Lok Sabha poll candidate in the current elections, over allegations of his sexual abuse of several women.





The former chief minister also sought to distance JD-S's alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the case, amid attacks by the ruling Congress seeking their response on the issue.

MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, suspended from Janata Dal (Secular) over sex scandal.