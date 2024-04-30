RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


It's time to punish Sharad Pawar: PM
April 30, 2024  14:55
A day after terming Sharad Pawar as a wandering soul, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday continued his attack on the NCP (SP) leader, saying he did not do much for farmers while being the Union agriculture minister, and added that it was now time to punish him. 

He taunted the opposition Congress, saying it was not able to field even 275 candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, and appealed to people not to waste their vote by supporting the grand old party. 

Modi was addressing a rally at Malshiras in Solapur district to drum up support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar contesting from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency in the district. 

 Targeting Pawar without mentioning his name, Modi said, "Fifteen years ago, a stalwart leader had come to contest an election here. It is being said that he took an oath before a setting sun that he will bring water to the drought-affected region here. Was he able to bring water here? Do you remember? So time has come to punish him. Since then, the leader could not muster the courage to contest the election from here."

"Be it in Vidarbha or Marathwada, the sin of depriving people from water has been happening for years now," he alleged. 

"The Congress got an opportunity to rule the country for 60 years. While other countries in the world transformed themselves in those 60 years, the Congress failed to even bring water to farms," Modi said. 

"Till 2014, there were approximately 100 such irrigation projects in the country that remained stalled for years. Of these, 35 projects were from Maharashtra alone...See the kind of betrayal these people have done with Maharashtra," he said. 

 The PM added that it was his life's mission to provide water to every household and farm. "After coming to power in 2014, I put all my might into completing the stalled irrigation projects. Today, of these 100 projects, 66 projects have been completed," he said.
