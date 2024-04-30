RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indore candidate withdrew nomination after 'threats and torture': Patwari
April 30, 2024  08:51
Jitu Patwari. Photograph: ANI Photo
Jitu Patwari. Photograph: ANI Photo
Congress' Indore Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam was 'threatened and tortured' following which he withdraw his nomination, the opposition party's Madhya Pradesh chief Jitu Patwari has claimed while targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday, which was the last day for the process.

"Three days ago, IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was added to an old case against Bam. He was threatened. He was tortured in different ways for the whole night. And today he has withdrawn his nomination," Patwari alleged at a rally in Shivpuri on Monday.

Bam, his father Kantilal and others are accused in a case that was registered in October 2007.

On April 5 this year, the victim filed an application in the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) seeking adding of section 307 after alleging that one of the accused had fired on him.

The plea was accepted on April 24 and Bam and his father have been asked to appear in a sessions court on May 10.

"What is the message in all this? Don't people from Indore have the right to use their vote? If you believe in democracy, please stand up against this dictatorship. This is not just about Congress and BJP. Anyone who wants to vote, and keep reservations and the Constitution strong must stand up," Patwari said.

Something similar happened in Surat in Gujarat, he added.

In Surat, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed last week after Congress nominee Nilesh Kumbhani's form was rejected over irregularities in signature of proposers.

Patwari said the BJP is praising itself but what was the mistake of the people of Surat who wanted to elect an MP with the power of their vote.

Referring to leaders of various parties, including the Congress, joining the BJP, he alleged the ruling dispensation was misusing official machinery. 

"Democracy and the Constitution are under threat," he asserted.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IMD Predicts Highest Rainfall This Year
IMD Predicts Highest Rainfall This Year

It expects rainfall to be about 106 per cent of the long period average, aided by La Nia conditions anticipated to play a role in the second half of the monsoon season.

Casually Cool Kajal
Casually Cool Kajal

Looking for inspiration to slay in the heatwave? Take some style lessons from Kajal.

Weak Demand Leads To Drop In Headcount At IT Majors
Weak Demand Leads To Drop In Headcount At IT Majors

While the current headcount reduction has more to do with slowing demand, the rise of artificial intelligence will impact jobs in the future.

AstraZeneca admits in court: Covishield causes TTS
AstraZeneca admits in court: Covishield causes TTS

According to several United Kingdom media reports, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has admitted that its Covid vaccines Covishield and Vaxzevria 'can, in very rare cases, cause TTS (Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome)'.

Some States See Decline In Contestants
Some States See Decline In Contestants

Gujarat has witnessed the steepest decline in the number of contestants in the fray for its 26 seats, from 371 five years ago to 266 in 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances