HC reserves order on plea by ex-PFI chief for release in UAPA case
April 30, 2024  19:42
File image
The Delhi high court on Tuesday reserved order on a plea by former Popular Front of India chairman E Abubacker seeking his release in an UAPA case being probed by the National Investigation Agency. 

Abubacker, who was arrested by the agency during a massive crackdown on the banned organisation in 2022 and is currently in judicial custody, sought bail on merits as well as medical grounds. 

"Heard. Reserved for judgement," said a bench of justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain after the counsel appearing for Abubacker and the National Investigation Agency concluded their submissions. 

According to the NIA, the PFI, its officer bearers and members hatched a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for committing acts of terror in various parts of the country and were conducting training camps to indoctrinate and train their cadre for this purpose. 

The counsel appearing for Abubacker contended that there was no material to sustain the NIA's case against him under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. -- PTI
