Guess what Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya is worth?





Her husband has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 19.86 crore. Acharya filed her nomination papers from Saran Lok Sabha seat on Monday. She was accompanied by her father, the RJD supremo, and mother, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, brother and party heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, former state minister Tej Pratap Yadav and sister Misa Bharati.





Saran will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20. According to the affidavit filed by her to the returning officer along with her nomination papers, Acharya declared she has movable assets worth Rs 2.99 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 12.82 crore. Her husband has movable assets worth Rs 6.92 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 12.94 crore. She has Rs 20 lakh cash in hand, whereas her husband has 10 lakh cash.





Acharya has five bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 29.70 lakh and silver jewellery worth Rs. 3.85 lakh. Her husband has seven bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 23.40 lakh and silver jewellery worth Rs 2.80 lakh.





According to her affidavit, her postal address is 208, Kautilya Nagar, MP/MLA Colony, Patna, while she also has a commercial property worth Rs 68.62 lakh in the state capital.

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya, who is contesting the elections from Saran Lok Sabha seat as a Mahagathbandhan nominee, has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 15.82 crore, according to the affidavit filed by her.