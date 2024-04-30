RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ghar mein ghus ke vs dossiers: PM on terror attacks
April 30, 2024  15:46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Indian government's approach on tackling terror has seen a sea change compared to what was followed during the Congress regime.

"During the Congress regime, the news headlines were of India handing over another dossier to Pakistan about terror activities. Some of our friends in media used to clap after such any such dossier was sent," Modi said at an election rally in Maharashtra's Latur. "Today, India doesn't send dossiers. Aaj Bharat ghar mein ghus ke marta hai (Today India kills terrorists on their own turf)," Modi said.

 Modi also claimed that the INDIA bloc has come up with a "formula" whereby the parties in the opposition alliance will get the PM's post for one year each if they come to power." -- PTI


