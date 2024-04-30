RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fake videos sold in 'mohabbat ki dukaan': Modi
April 30, 2024  14:17
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said rivals who are unable to take on the BJP-led government are misusing technology to circulate fake videos on social media. 

"Now their condition is such that as their lies aren't working, they are using my face and with the help of artificial intelligence, selling fake videos in their "mohabbat ki dukaan. This shop of lies must be shut down, Modi said. Opponents are using artificial intelligence to distort quotes of leaders like me," Modi said, addressing an election rally in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra. 

Modi also spoke of his government's emphasis on popularising millets across the world. 

"I will ensure that millets reach dining tables across the world," Modi said. Millets were on menu at the state dinner hosted for him by US President Joe Biden, he added. "Our government's mission is also to make India self-reliant in oil seeds production," he said. "The ongoing Lok Sabha elections are about the country's self-respect," Modi said. "Will a weak government, which can collapse any moment, build a strong nation," he asked. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Patanjali Foods gets show cause notice for GST dues
Patanjali Foods gets show cause notice for GST dues

Patanjali Foods has been served a show cause notice by the GST intelligence department, asking the company to explain why input tax credit worth Rs 27.46 crore should not be recovered from it. The yoga guru Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved...

Thackeray Jr. Holds A Roadshow
Thackeray Jr. Holds A Roadshow

On Monday, April 29, 2024, Aditya Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA, embarked on a roadshow for Rajan Vichare, the sitting MP and party candidate for the Thane Lok Sabha seat.

India's oil import bill could swell to $101-$104 bn in FY25: ICRA
India's oil import bill could swell to $101-$104 bn in FY25: ICRA

India's net oil import bill could widen to $101-104 billion in current fiscal from $96.1 billion in 2023-24 and any escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict could impart an upward pressure on the value of imports, ICRA said on Tuesday....

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi takes charge as new Navy chief
Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi takes charge as new Navy chief

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who is a communication and electronic warfare specialist, on Tuesday assumed charge as the 26th Navy chief after incumbent R Hari Kumar retired from service.

IPL: Why CSK can't afford to take Punjab Kings lightly
IPL: Why CSK can't afford to take Punjab Kings lightly

CSK can ill-afford to take Punjab Kings lightly, who are coming in to this match after chasing down a world record total of 262 against KKR.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances