Fake videos sold in 'mohabbat ki dukaan': Modi





"Now their condition is such that as their lies aren't working, they are using my face and with the help of artificial intelligence, selling fake videos in their "mohabbat ki dukaan. This shop of lies must be shut down, Modi said. Opponents are using artificial intelligence to distort quotes of leaders like me," Modi said, addressing an election rally in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra.





Modi also spoke of his government's emphasis on popularising millets across the world.





"I will ensure that millets reach dining tables across the world," Modi said. Millets were on menu at the state dinner hosted for him by US President Joe Biden, he added. "Our government's mission is also to make India self-reliant in oil seeds production," he said. "The ongoing Lok Sabha elections are about the country's self-respect," Modi said. "Will a weak government, which can collapse any moment, build a strong nation," he asked. PTI

