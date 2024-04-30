RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC records seizures worth Rs 1,309 cr in TN
April 30, 2024  00:51
The Election Commission of India and the Income Tax department officials made seizures worth Rs 1,309.52 crore in Tamil Nadu since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16 for the April 19 general elections, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Monday.   

Of the total sum, cash amounting to Rs 179.91 crore and precious metals valued at Rs 1,083.78 crore were confiscated.   

In addition, liquor worth Rs 8.65 crore, narcotics of market value Rs 1.36 crore and freebies (voter inducements) worth Rs 35.8 crore were also seized, Sahoo said in a release in Chennai. -- PTI
