Delhi court dismisses bail pleas of Manish Sisodia, says stage not right





Special judge for CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, denied the relief, saying the stage was not right to grant the bail.





The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia. -- PTI

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail pleas of former deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED in relation to the alleged excise scam.