RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi court dismisses bail pleas of Manish Sisodia, says stage not right
April 30, 2024  17:16
image
A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail pleas of former deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED in relation to the alleged excise scam. 

Special judge for CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, denied the relief, saying the stage was not right to grant the bail. 

The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shami's Road To Recovery
Shami's Road To Recovery

The fast bowler shared photos on social media using crutches, showcasing his progress after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury in February.

DC Vs KKR: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!
DC Vs KKR: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!

While a few catches were put down by both teams, there were some that stuck.

India eyes superpower status as we beg to avoid bankruptcy: Pak Oppn leader
India eyes superpower status as we beg to avoid bankruptcy: Pak Oppn leader

He attributed the nation's predicament to unseen forces orchestrating decisions from behind the scenes, reducing elected officials to mere puppets.

Kashmir On Edge: Jhelum Crosses Danger Mark
Kashmir On Edge: Jhelum Crosses Danger Mark

Kashmir's divisional commissioner announced the closure of all schools across the Valley as a precautionary measure amid the heavy downpour.

T20 World Cup: Samson, Chahal, Dube picked; Rahul axed
T20 World Cup: Samson, Chahal, Dube picked; Rahul axed

In a surprising move, KKR's batting sensation Rinku Singh was not picked in the 15-member squad.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances