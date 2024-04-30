RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress fields Raj Babbar from Gurgaon LS seat
April 30, 2024  22:05
The Congress on Tuesday announced the candidature of senior party leader Raj Babbar from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat.

With this, the Congress has announced candidates for all the nine seats it is contesting in Haryana, which sends 10 members to the Lower House of Parliament.

The Kurukshetra seat is being fought by the Aam Aadmi Party, a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is also a part.

Babbar has been fielded against BJP veteran and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

Polling for all seats will be held on May 25 in the sixth round of the seven-phase general elections. -- PTI
