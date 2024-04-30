Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim chief of Delhi unit





Yadav, who won from the Badli assembly constituency in Delhi in 2008 and 2013 and lost to Ajesh Yadav of AAP in 2015, is currently the All India Congress Committee's Punjab in-charge.





"My heartfelt thanks to Sh Kharge ji, Smt Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji, KC Venugopal ji and Smt Priyanka Gandhi ji and all senior leaders of the Congress, for the faith they have bestowed in me yet again!" Yadav said in a post on X.





"Will try my best to tread the coveted and ideological vision party has laid for me and give my 100 per cent!" he said.





According to a statement issued by the party, "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Yadav as the interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect."





Yadav will continue in his role as AICC in-charge for Punjab, the statement added. PTI

