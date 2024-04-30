RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bhopal airport gets threat mail to blow up flights
April 30, 2024  01:43
File image
Madhya Pradesh police on Monday registered a case in connection with an email sent to Raj Bhoj airport in Bhopal and other airports with a threat to blow up flights, a police official said. 

On the complaint of Bhopal airport authorities a case under Indian Penal Code section 507 (criminal intimidation) and Aircraft (Security) Rules was registered, Bhopal deputy commissioner of police (Zone 4) Sunder Singh Kanesh said. 

"The case was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station. Efforts are on get those involved in sending the threat mail," the DCP said. 

Gandhi Nagar police station inspector Sunil Kumar Maihar said a probe had begun. 

Planes were searched at the airport in Bhopal after the email was received but nothing suspicious was found, sources said. -- PTI
