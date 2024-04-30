Another NEET aspirant ends life in Kota, 9th death since Jan





"Sorry papa, I couldn't do it this year as well," a note found in the room said.





This is the ninth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January.





The number of student suicides in the coaching hub stood at 26 in 2023.





Rajasthan native Bharat Kumar Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Tuesday morning, the police said.





They said a one-line suicide note was recovered from the room saying "Sorry papa, me is saal bhi nahi kar paya' (Sorry papa, I couldn't do it this year as well)."





Rajput had taken the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test twice before and was scheduled to appear for his third attempt on May 5, Jawahar Nagar sub-inspector Gopal Singh said. -- PTI

