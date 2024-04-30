Another NEET aspirant ends life in Kota, 9th death since Jan

Another NEET aspirant ends life in Kota, 9th death since JanApril 30, 2024 18:07
A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly hanged himself in Kota days before appearing for his third attempt at cracking the exam.
"Sorry papa, I couldn't do it this year as well," a note found in the room said.
This is the ninth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January.
The number of student suicides in the coaching hub stood at 26 in 2023.
Rajasthan native Bharat Kumar Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Tuesday morning, the police said.
They said a one-line suicide note was recovered from the room saying "Sorry papa, me is saal bhi nahi kar paya' (Sorry papa, I couldn't do it this year as well)."
Rajput had taken the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test twice before and was scheduled to appear for his third attempt on May 5, Jawahar Nagar sub-inspector Gopal Singh said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
'Unwarranted': India rejects Washington Post report on Pannun plot
A day after The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India on Tuesday said the report made 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated' imputations on a serious matter.
Boy killed, 2 cops among 4 hurt in London sword attack; accused held
The police said the incident did not appear to be linked with 'any act of terrorism' and that of the five people injured, a boy has died from his injuries and the others, including two police officers, remain in hospital after the attack...
Stock markets close lower on fag-end selling in banking, IT shares
From the Sensex basket, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank...