23 Maoists surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
April 30, 2024  01:04
At least 23 Naxalites, including seven women, surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Monday, a senior police official said. 

The Maoists, who were part of the Bhairamgarh area committee of the Maoists in south Bastar, laid down arms before the police and officials of the Central Reserve Police Force, Dantewada superintendent of police Gaurav Rai said. 

They were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' and disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology, he said. 

Of the surrendered cadres, Sonu Madvi (40) was the vice-president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan under the Hurrepal Panchayat, Paro Madvi (38) was the vice-president of the Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan and Parvati Barsa (33) headed its finance team, the official said. -- PTI
