2 Indian spies expelled from Aus in 2020: Media

2 Indian spies expelled from Aus in 2020: MediaApril 30, 2024 23:56
Australia expelled two Indian spies in 2020 for allegedly trying to "steal secrets" about sensitive defence projects and airport security, the Australian media reported on Tuesday.
While The Australian and The Sydney Morning Herald said two Indian spies were booted out, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation did not mention any number.
There was no immediate comment from Indian officials on the Australian media reports.
"Indian spies were kicked out of Australia after being caught trying to steal secrets about sensitive defence projects and airport security, as well as classified information on Australia's trade relationships," the ABC report said.
The so-called foreign "nest of spies" disrupted by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation in 2020 was also accused of closely monitoring Indians living in Australia and developing close relationships with current and former politicians, it said.
The reports came a day after The Washington Post named an Indian RAW official for allegedly plotting to assassinate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil last year. -- PTI
