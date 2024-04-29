Woman falls to death from running local train near Mumbai





The deceased, identified as Riya Rajgore, boarded a CSMT-bound local train at Dombivli station in Thane district at around 8 am.





"Due to crowd in the compartment, she lost her grip of the grab handle and fell on tracks between Kopar and Diva stations, and died on the spot," a Government Railway Police official said.





Rajgore was working for a construction firm in Thane, he said.





She is survived by her parents, who live in Dombivli.





The police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating. -- PTI

