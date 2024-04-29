Woman falls to death from running local train near Mumbai

Woman falls to death from running local train near MumbaiApril 29, 2024 21:17
File image
A 26-year-old woman from Dombivli travelling in a crowded compartment of a local train fell on tracks and died on Monday morning, GRP officials said.
The deceased, identified as Riya Rajgore, boarded a CSMT-bound local train at Dombivli station in Thane district at around 8 am.
"Due to crowd in the compartment, she lost her grip of the grab handle and fell on tracks between Kopar and Diva stations, and died on the spot," a Government Railway Police official said.
Rajgore was working for a construction firm in Thane, he said.
She is survived by her parents, who live in Dombivli.
The police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating. -- PTI
