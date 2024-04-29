What Kejriwal said after meeting wife, Aatishi...April 29, 2024 14:55
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and cabinet minister Atishi met him in Tihar jail on Monday. Sunita Kejriwal, whose application to meet her husband was earlier denied by the Tihar jail administration, was granted permission for the meeting on Monday, according to the AAP.
After the meeting, Atishi told reporters that upon being asked about his well-being, Kejriwal instead asked if schoolchildren were getting books and whether medicines were being supplied to mohalla clinics.
On Sunday, the AAP had said that the jail authorities had denied her permission to meet the chief minister, a charge refuted by the prison authorities. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Kejriwal on Tuesday. PTI
