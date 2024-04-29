Shah slams INDIA's alleged '1 year-1 PM' formula





"This country paid the price of instability for three decades, unstable governments ran for three decades but in the last 10 years the country has got a strong leadership, it has got stability. Not only political stability, there has also been stability regarding policies and development programs. Now if the INDI alliance says that Sharad Pawar will be elected (PM) for one year, Mamata ji will be elected for one year, Stalin will be elected for one year, and if anything is left then Rahul ji will be elected. This is not how the country is run," Amit Shah told ANI.





Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has not projected its PM face for the 2024 general elections.





Sources said that the top rung involved in seat negotiations are also discussing possible arithmetic for power sharing for the top post in the country if the INDIA alliance were to emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.





According to sources privy to the negotiations, who requested anonymity, a formula for "one year each" as Prime Minister for the top leaders of the political parties, according to the number of Lok Sabha seats their respective parties win, is being worked out.





INDIA alliance seat share talks have been unsuccessful in some states including West Bengal. Friction has also been seen in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat where two coalition members are contesting against each other - Rahul Gandhi from Congress and Annie Raja from the Communist Party of India.However, sources said these pre-poll frictions would be ironed out in the event the INDIA alliance gets victorious in Lok Sabha polls.





Hitting out at the INDIA bloc in this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week said that the "opposition is busy auctioning the PM post".





"Discussion going on in the INDI alliance that they are making a 'one year one PM' formula" That means one PM in one year, second PM in the second year, third PM in the third year, fourth PM in the fourth year, fifth PM in the fifth year. They are also busy auctioning the Prime Minister's chair," he said.





He said the world will ridicule India for any such arrangement and the country's esteem will be affected.

