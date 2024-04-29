RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC seeks ED's reply on Hemant Soren's interim bail plea
April 29, 2024  12:36
image
The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on an interim bail plea of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case. 

 A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the ED and sought its response by May 6. The bench said the Jharkhand High Court may pronounce its verdict on Soren's plea challenging his arrest in the case. The order was reserved on February 28. 

 Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Arunabh Chowdhury, appearing for Soren, said they want interim bail in the matter. Soren moved the top court on April 24, saying the high court was not pronouncing the verdict on his plea challenging his arrest in the case. 

 Soren was arrested on January 31 shortly after he resigned as the chief minister, and state transport minister Champai Soren was named his successor. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Recipe: Chef Anant's Mango Tiramisu
Recipe: Chef Anant's Mango Tiramisu

Conjure up homemade tiramisu.

No cancer-causing agents in our products: MDH on quality claims
No cancer-causing agents in our products: MDH on quality claims

MDH Spices has denied allegations that its products have traces of cancer-causing agent ethylene oxide (ETO), calling them "untrue" and "lacking any substantiating evidence." "Amid speculations doing rounds that there is presence of ETO...

Urvashi Has 'Nothing To Wear'!
Urvashi Has 'Nothing To Wear'!

Amyra turns golden girl... Sonal has vanilla dreams... Raveena looks like the sun...

Thomas Cup: India blank England 5-0; enter quarters
Thomas Cup: India blank England 5-0; enter quarters

Defending champions India sailed to the knockout stage of the Thomas Cup with a 5-0 rout of England.

Sorry, I had asked you to make Modi PM: Uddhav
Sorry, I had asked you to make Modi PM: Uddhav

Uddhav said Modi lacks the self-confidence of 2014 and 2019.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances