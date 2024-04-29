RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rivals making fake videos with my voice: Modi
April 29, 2024  17:39
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said political rivals who are unable to take on the BJP-led government are now misusing technology to spread fake videos on social media. 

 At an election rally in Karad of western Maharashtra's Satara district, Modi raised concerns about the misuse of social media and technology. Modi spoke of the emergence of fake videos in created using artificial intelligence, and asked people to remain vigilant and report any instances of fake videos to the authorities. 

"Opponents are using AI to distort quotes of leaders like me, Amit Shah and J P Nadda to create social discord," Modi said. "By using technology, these people are making fake videos in my voice, which is creating danger. If you see any fake video, inform the police," he said. "There is a plan to create a big incident in next one month," Modi claimed. "It is our responsibility to save the society from such fake videos. I want to request EC to take stern action against those behind such fake videos," he said. 

Modi said the Congress kept families of soldiers deprived of one rank one pension scheme for 40 years. While Dalits all over India got reservation, Dalits in Kashmir were deprived of quota by Congress for vote bank politics, he said. "Till I am alive, I won't allow any change of Constitution and religion-based reservation," Modi said. -- PTI
