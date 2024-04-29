RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi's motto is 'Asatyameva Jayate': Congress
April 29, 2024  09:56
image
The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking inspiration from Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels while speaking about the party's Nyay Patra for the Lok Sabha elections. 

 Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "For his MA in Entire Political Science, Mr. Narendra Modi must definitely have read Joseph Goebbels on the value of propaganda and taken inspiration from him." 

 He noted that Goebbels had stated that "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it." Ramesh said he also wrote in 1941 that "The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big and stick to it." 

Goebbels was the propaganda minister of German ruler Adolf Hitler. 

"In his latest interview to a TV channel, which is being headlined, the outgoing PM has yet again blatantly, brazenly and shamelessly lied about the Congress's Nyay Patra. It once again proves that Mr.Modi's motto has always been 'Asatyameva Jayate.' Truth is slaughtered every time he speaks," the Congress leader alleged. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

And That's Why The Camera Loves Kainaat
And That's Why The Camera Loves Kainaat

The actor will be seen in Deepak Tijori's Tipppsy, which releases this May.

Gaikwad lauds Deshpande, Jadeja after SRH rout
Gaikwad lauds Deshpande, Jadeja after SRH rout

Tushar Deshpande's breathtaking bowling display in the Powerplay was the difference for Chennai Super Kings in their 78-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged that the pacer brought the momentum,...

Truth is slaughtered every time he speaks: Cong's dig at Modi
Truth is slaughtered every time he speaks: Cong's dig at Modi

The Congress PM Modi of taking inspiration from Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels

'Markets Are Too Confident, Excited, Aggressive'
'Markets Are Too Confident, Excited, Aggressive'

'The main worry is lots of new investors coming into the markets in order to make a quick buck/easy money.' 'Those things are happening again and have happened in the past as well.' 'All that has led to problems.' 'We are not there yet,...

How To Invest Globally?
How To Invest Globally?

'Investing abroad helps mitigate currency risk for foreign-currency denominated goals, such as children's higher education and international travel.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances