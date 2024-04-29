Mayawati's nephew booked for poll code violation

A case of Model Code of Conduct violation was registered against BSP chief Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand and four others on Sunday for allegedly using objectionable language at a poll rally here, police said.

The action came after the district administration took suo motu cognisance of Anand's speech at the rally earlier in the day, they said.





"This government is a bulldozer government and a government of traitors. The party that leaves its youth hungry and enslaves its elderly is a terrorist government. Taliban runs such a government in Afghanistan," the BSP leader said.





In his address, Anand also cited a National Crime Records Bureau report of 16,000 kidnapping incidents in the state and accused the government of failing to provide safety to women and children.





The BJP is a party of thieves who took Rs 16,000 crores through electoral bonds, he further alleged.





The case was registered against Anand, the BSP's national coordinator, party candidates Mahendra Yadav, Shyam Awasthi and Akshay Kalra and rally organiser Vikas Rajvanshi, Superintendent of Police (Sitapur) Chakresh Mishra said.





He added that the case was registered under sections IPC 171C (undue influence at elections), 153B (imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 125 of the RP Act (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election).





The speech was given to incite violence and with the use of unparliamentary language, violating the Model Code of Conduct, Mishra said.





Sitapur will vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 13. -- PTI