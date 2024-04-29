RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV launched at Rs 7.49 lakh
April 29, 2024  22:01
The new Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV/Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
The new Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV/Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
The XUV 3XO from Mahindra becomes the 'New Disruptor' in compact SUVs with prices starting at Rs 7.49 lakh ex-showroom. 

Mahindra, India's top SUV maker, just launched this game-changer. Starting at Rs 7.49 lakh, the XUV 3XO boasts a head-turning design, a luxurious interior, a smooth ride, and the latest tech. 

It also promises exciting performance and top-notch safety features. 

Conceptualised at the Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai, it was engineered and developed at the Mahindra Research Valley near Chennai. 

The XUV 3XO was manufactured at Mahindra's state-of-the-art facility in Nashik using advanced manufacturing processes. 

The XUV 3XO does seem to be a high-quality compact SUV that is robust and engineered to last. 

More about the car in our First drive review soon. -- Rajesh Karkera
