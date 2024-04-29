RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


K'taka groom in trouble for using Modi's name in his wedding card
April 29, 2024  22:42
PM Narendra Modi
A groom found himself embroiled in controversy after his wedding invitation sparked debate over his political affiliation, the police said on Monday.

Uppinangady police in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada, responded to a complaint lodged by officials overseeing election code adherence.                 
The focal point of contention was the tagline in the wedding invitation. 

"The best present you will give the couple is electing Modi as PM once again," it said.

According to police, a complaint was lodged by one of the groom's relatives to the Election Commission regarding the tagline.

Based on the complaint, Election Commission officials visited the groom's residence in Puttur taluk on April 14. 

The groom explained that the invitations were printed on March 1, before the election dates were announced. 

He also clarified that the tagline expresses admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and concern for the nation. 

The marriage took place on April 18.

Despite the groom's explanation, EC lodged a complaint with Uppinangady police on April 26, following which a FIR was registered.                 

Furthermore, the press owner responsible for printing the invitation is also under the scanner of the EC and the police. -- PTI
