K'taka ex-CM SM Krishna hospitalised, undergoing treatment for 'minor ailment'





The 91-year-old is "medically stable" and is recovering well, it said. Manipal Hospital said the former union minister is being treated under Dr Satyanarayana Mysore and a team of medical experts.





"Krishna is medically stable. He is recovering well and there is no need for worry," the hospital said in a statement.





The veteran politician was reportedly admitted to another super-speciality hospital in the city earlier this month, as he suffered an acute respiratory infection, and was discharged after treatment.





Krishna was chief minister from October 11, 1999 to May 28, 2004.





He also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor. -- PTI

Veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna is undergoing treatment for a "minor ailment", the private hospital where he has been admitted said on Monday.