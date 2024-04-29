RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
K'taka ex-CM SM Krishna hospitalised, undergoing treatment for 'minor ailment'
April 29, 2024  19:24
image
Veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna is undergoing treatment for a "minor ailment", the private hospital where he has been admitted said on Monday. 

The 91-year-old is "medically stable" and is recovering well, it said. Manipal Hospital said the former union minister is being treated under Dr Satyanarayana Mysore and a team of medical experts. 

"Krishna is medically stable. He is recovering well and there is no need for worry," the hospital said in a statement. 

The veteran politician was reportedly admitted to another super-speciality hospital in the city earlier this month, as he suffered an acute respiratory infection, and was discharged after treatment. 

Krishna was chief minister from October 11, 1999 to May 28, 2004. 

He also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jolt to Congress as Indore candidate joins BJP before polls
Jolt to Congress as Indore candidate joins BJP before polls

The Congress had fielded Bam against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13.

Mcap of BSE-listed companies soar to all-time high of Rs 406.52 lakh cr
Mcap of BSE-listed companies soar to all-time high of Rs 406.52 lakh cr

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies soared to an all-time high of Rs 406.52 lakh crore on Monday thanks to a rally in equities where the BSE Sensex climbed over 1 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 941.12 points or...

Take A Bow, Cameron Green!
Take A Bow, Cameron Green!

On a day when the fielders had a quiet outing, Cameron Green picked up a stunner during the GT vs RCB contest.

After Pak boat, ICG seizes Indian vessel with 173 kg of drugs; two detained
After Pak boat, ICG seizes Indian vessel with 173 kg of drugs; two detained

The ICG and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad apprehended the fishing boat in a joint operation in the high seas on Sunday afternoon, the coast guard said in a release in Ahmedabad.

CM post not ceremonial, must be available 24x7: HC on Kejriwal
CM post not ceremonial, must be available 24x7: HC on Kejriwal

The high court also said that Kejriwal's absence cannot allow students to go through the first term without free text books, writing material and uniform in schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances