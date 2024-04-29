Kolkata airport receives second bomb threat in 3 days





However, the mail, which threatened to blow up the airport, turned out to be a hoax, they said.





The threat mail was sent to all airports in the country on Monday, said Aishwariya Sagar, the deputy commissioner of police, airport division of Bidhannagar police commissionerate.





Security agencies at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport conducted a thorough search operation after receiving the email, she said.





The CISF conducted the search in the airport's terminal building and operational area, while police personnel carried out checks in the city side area.





Sniffer dogs were also deployed during the operation, airport sources said. -- PTI

Authorities at the Kolkata airport on Monday received a bomb threat by email, three days after a similar communication, triggering a frantic search across the facility, officials said.