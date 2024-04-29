Kerala minister seeks report on misconduct towards woman mayor by bus driver





Meanwhile, the driver alleged that police have refused to register a case lodged by him against the mayor for blocking the bus in the middle of the road.





He also said that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation authorities have asked him not to report for duty.





The mayor and her family on Saturday night got into a heated argument with the KSRTC bus driver after blocking the vehicle at Palayam junction.





The mayor alleged that he (driver) made sexually suggestive gestures at them. She claimed that the driver was rash and negligent and they intervened after the bus was about to hit their car from behind.





When she and her sister-in-law looked at the driver through the window panes on the back, he allegedly made sexually suggestive gestures at them and overtook their vehicle, the mayor alleged.





However, the driver told the media that it was the mayor and her family who created the problems.





"She blocked the bus and caused issues. I will pursue the matter legally," he said. -- PTI

Kerala transport minister KB Ganesh Kumar on Monday sought a report from the KSRTC managing director in connection with a complaint lodged by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran alleging that a driver of a state-run bus misbehaved with her and her family.