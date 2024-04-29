RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala court gets 106-year jail term for raping mentally challenged girl
April 29, 2024  23:34
image
A Kerala court on Monday sentenced a 44-year-old man to a cumulative 106 years' imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old mentally challenged girl in this mountainous district of the state.   

Devikulam fast track special court (POCSO) judge Sirajuddin PA handed down varying sentences to the man, who was a friend of the victim's mother, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for a total of 106 years, special public prosecutor Smiju K Das said.   

However, as the sentences will be served concurrently and the highest of the jail terms given to the man is 22 years, he will be serving 22 years in prison.   

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the man. 

If the convict does not pay the fine amount, he will have to undergo an additional 22 months of rigorous imprisonment.   

The court ordered that if the accused pays the fine, the amount should be paid to the girl as compensation from the victim compensation scheme of the Idukki District Legal Services Authority.   

The incident took place in 2022 when the accused, a native of Thrissur, had come to Adimali for work. 

He had been working together with the girl's mother in a hotel and, after becoming friendly with her, he stayed with them in her house. -- PTI
