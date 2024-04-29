Kejriwal will remain CM: AAP after HC observations





Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the decision that Kejriwal should continue to be the chief minister even after being jailed was that of the people of Delhi.





"Kejriwal was the chief minister, is the chief minister and will continue to be the chief minister" of Delhi," he said and added that the same high court has dismissed three PILs demanding the removal of Kejriwal as chief minister.





The chief minister, who was arrested on March 21, is currently lodged in the Tihar jail in Delhi under judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.





The high court, while dealing with a PIL highlighting the non-supply of educational material and other statutory benefits to students in MCD schools, said that a chief minister's post in any state, let alone a buzzing capital like Delhi, is not a ceremonial post and the office holder has to be virtually available 24x7 to deal with any crisis or natural disaster. -- PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday asserted that Arvind Kejriwal will remain the chief minister of Delhi as it downplayed the high court's observations that no person who holds this post can be incommunicado or absent for an uncertain period.